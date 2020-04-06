No one was prepared for this disaster. No-one could predict, and even if it were, then no country would have the means to independently prepare yourself for the brutality of the conflict. It is well known how the pandemic got started, but it is not known how or when it will end. No one can foresee how it will be in the world, the societies, the economies and the families, once the storm subsides. We believe in the capacity of redemption of the pandemic, but only a few would dare to dream that we’ll wake up on the good times. No one knows how it’s going to be the our way of life in the future, but it is easy to see that there is a before and after of the covid-19. Historic landmark and a reference for the future.

We all knew that our lifestyle was unsustainable. A growth-based economy to a carbon depletion of our natural resources, consumerism and waste, and the overheating of the planet, climate change and natural disasters are becoming more frequent and devastating. In spite of warnings from the Secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to the emergence of the climate, in spite of the warnings of academics and scientists, and despite the good intentions of a few leaders in the world, and the results of a series of summits to address climate change fall short of to be expected, and not nearly enough. Donald Trump, skeptical of the scientific evidence for it, tore the Accord in Paris, and with the same ignorance and arrogant that she poured into the trash, and the Obamacare, and to deny the danger of the coronavirus. Irmanado with Trump on the irresponsible actions of the boçal the President of Brazil, Jair, jair bolsonaro, a believer in the FAITH, and endorsed by the bishop-in-chief of this sect, and allowed for the destruction of the amazon rainforest, and I wanted to reduce the pandemic to a gripezinha’.

Although the rhetoric of the revolt of the young, But Thunberg, and the mobilization of youth by the strike, the climate, the protests and the slogans on the protection of the environment, and the behavior has not changed, the consumerism, the waste has increased, to the private automobiles have continued to pollute and congest the traffic in the major towns and cities in the world, there are millions of planes continued to cross every day, and the skies, the cruise ships, have gained adherents, and to save yourself if you can’t, because the show must go on.

Don’t change the paradigm from one moment to the next. I doubt that the deadly virus has already have made you realize that we have been doing what we ought, we that are not needed, we were spending that we didn’t, we would run back to the prot and the reputation, we were blind-sided by the pechisbeque, and the lights of the stage, and desvalorizávamos the most important thing for you right now feel left out of the family, the friends, and the hugs and kisses.

The past is the nightmare, we are going to change the habits and behaviours? I’ve been to a lot more confident. I grow up with the selfishness and populist uprisings, accentuate the inequality, and thrive on the fear. The fear that blocks, isolates and anxiety. The same fear that is spoken about in the word of comfort in the gesture, in solidarity leads to the other criticism, the insane, the manifestations of intolerance and xenophobia, the violence, the verbal dump on the social networks.

“No one is saved alone,” as stated by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square, praying for an end to the pandemic, and for all of Humanity. The images of san Francisco, walking across the empty square, in the rain, late that afternoon of the Friday, moved the world. Listen to their words to hurt and to be inspired. I hope that the echo is the beautiful metaphor that we’re all in the same boat, caught in a ‘storm’s hand and furibunda’ reaching out to the leaders and they will realize that you can’t fail. More than ever, if justified, to act jointly and in solidarity, and in the certainty that ‘no one is saved alone.’

Member of the PS