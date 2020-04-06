Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt join forces for the surgeries of two of his daughters

“These days, I have watched my daughters take care of between them. The youngest (Vivienne Marcheline) learned everything that they were doing the nurses with his sister to be able to do so. I have also seen how all of my girls were in the background of his life and became his priority to his sisters. I have seen the joy that they felt to be at the service of their loved ones. This tenderness of the girls, their openness and instinct to care for and help others, it should be appreciated and not abused,” said Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt is always on the lookout for their children.

Thanks to the revelations of the actress is finally explained and the absence of Brad Pitt at the BAFTA awards who in his time had explained to them that I had not gone because he had a family commitment.

Now we know that he preferred to stay at home taking care of their small while in its place came to pick up the award Margot Robbie. “Your children are ahead of everything,” he said to the page Page Six a source close to the actor.