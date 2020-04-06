Angelina Jolie declares war on the Fake News on “BBC My World”

The ‘Fake News’ they have become one of the endemic evils of the TWENTY-first century. Used sometimes as a throwing weapon by politicians and others to persuade the more candid, the false news just in that they affect all users of the media.

For this reason, Angelina Jolie has joined forces with the BBC and Microsoft Education to declare war on the Fake News and defend those who are the most vulnerable to them: teens.

The actress, who is currently in full filming “The Eternal” (The Eternals), co-occur first-hand about the program ‘BBC’ My World’. The format, aimed at an audience from 13 years, will explain how to create the news, in addition to teaching young people to develop a critical thinking in front of the media.

“As a mother, I am pleased to be able to support a program whose purpose is to help teens learn more about the lives of other young people around the world and connect with each other,” said Jolie in a statement picked up by Variety.

According to the interpreter, the program will help you “find the information and tools they need to make the difference in relation to the issues that matter to them”. The interpreter has taken the opportunity to highlight the great team of journalists from the BBC, which will serve as a guarantee of quality for the format.

‘BBC’ My World’ will be issued on a weekly basis through the most viewed channel of the chain, BBC World News, and you will have a half hour duration in each of its programs. Viewers who do not reside in the Uk will be able to access this content through the Youtube channel and the various services of the BBC, where it will be available in 42 different languages.

