Angelina Jolie has flat shoes ideal to wear with leggings

Do the dancers ever went out of style? If so, it is possible that they come back and it’s all thanks to Angelina Jolie and this look.

There are celebrities whose style goes beyond trends and Angelina Joliedefinitely is one of them. Stays true to your style, comfortable for everyday, classic and sexy for the red carpet as we saw the recent mind in the premiere of the second part of Maleficent.

Although the trends guide us to adapt or enhance our style to the feel of the times, or to get our next garment fetish, is always helpful to review the “looks” of those who do not tend to be guided by something as ephemeral as the fashion for these garments and combinations that always, always, always we are going to work.

Such has been the case of one of the more recent looks of Angelina Jolie, who was captured by paparazzi in Los Angeles with her daughter Vivienne walking their dog. Then he saw alone and, on both occasions, the actress, took looks similar, with the black color as the common denominator, and those flat shoes that, definitely, they are a great alternative to the time-of-use skinny jeanspants cigarettes or leggings.











Angelina Jolie in Los Angeles with dancers *nude* of Chloé.





We refer to female dancers in color nude tip round that stand out by the small waves of their edges. This is the model Lauren of the French brand, Chloé. Their skin color helps to make the foot look longer and, therefore, the leg more slender. Jolie, who took them with pants cigarettes black, achieved just this effect, without much effort, with a few dancers that, in addition to be well, appear to be extremely comfortable.











Dancers 'Lauren' from Chloé.





There was a time in which it seemed that everyone was wearing ballerinas on their looks everyday. And is that they are aesthetically suitable always (or almost always), they are versatile and, in most cases, they are very comfortable.

Whats flats comenzaros to move to a second plane with the boom in tennisthat have satisfied these needs -with success – in the last few years from those who want a comfortable shoe, versatile, and cute.

As is often the case with parts good to meet all of these requirements, they are immune to trends, and, while it may lose relevance for seasons, they will always be there to save the day or to save some styling.

In the case of the dancers nude, as the that led Jolieare a wise choice at the time wondering what to wear with these leggings.

Angelina Jolie, last year grabbed headlines with the return of Maleficent to the big screen with the sequel to the successful Disney film, it will give what to talk about with its participation in the new project of Marvel Eternals, which share a division with Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Richard Madden.

