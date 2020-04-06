Angelina Jolie reveals that two of his daughters were operated

The actress Angelina Jolie revealed through a text published in the Time magazine that has gone through two very difficult months with their children.

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt reported that two of his daughters, without specifying their names, were subjected to multiple surgeries of emergency. It is for this reason that it has kept away from the cameras and did not attend to the series of awards that were made at the beginning of the year.

Unlike her, Brad was seen and even award-winning in the Golden Globes 2020 and the Oscars 2020. While she was taking care of his children, the actor celebrated his professional success.

Jolie wrote an article entitled “Why Girls Deserve Love and Respect on International Women’s Day” (Why girls deserve love and respect in the International Women’s Day), spread in Time magazine last march 8. There was where you said your family’s situation.

What occurred to the daughters of Angelina Jolie?

“I have spent the last two months going in and out of surgeries with my oldest daughterand days ago I saw your younger sister to go under the knife for hip surgery”, begins with Angelina, according to review The Country.

Although not revealed their names, it is presumed that he referred to Zaharathe first child of adopted the former couple, and Viviennethe last 11 years. Both authorize your mom to speak publicly about what happened.

“I have watched my daughters take care of one another. My youngest daughter learned all about the nurses with his sister, and the next time he wanted to be present,” said Angelina Jolie.

He also added that both stopped their lives to take care of yourself between them. His brothers were a great support and were also aware of the chichas after being operated.

However, something that surprised her was seeing how they supported between them. This led her to reflect on the role of women in society.

Angelina sends message for the Day of the Woman.

“When my daughters were cared for one another, someone told me that the attitude was ‘a natural thing between girls’. I smiled, but I thought about how often abused that concept that the girl has to take care of the other. When they grow up, women are expected to provide, care for, slaughter. Often is conditioned girls to think that they are only good when they serve others, and bad and selfish if they focus on their own needs or their desires,” he confessed.

Given this reality, the actress of 44 years, sent a petition to the society in general and that fits very well with the landscape of mexico. “We need to do more to protect them, in all societiesnot only when their fundamental rights are violated, but when there are injustices more subtle than is often excused or go unnoticed”, he exhorted.

