Blac Chyna explodes against Kylie Jenner by going up to your daughter to the helicopter, Kobe Bryant

Blac Chyna he inveighed against Kylie Jenner to learn that in November, the socialite went up to his daughter’s Dream to a helicopter that would prove to be the same one that crashed last Sunday 26, causing the death of Kobe Bryant and eight people more.

The former of Rob Kardashian broke out because “never gave permission” for the small board the vehicle with his father and his aunt in order to celebrate its third birthday.

In a statement issued by her lawyer, Lynne Ciana, the model 31-year-old ensures that she found out about the flight after that occurred, he asserted Daily Mail.

“Chyna has noticed that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter and seven other precious souls to profess their ‘anguish’ she and Dream had been assembled in the same helicopter with the same pilot before the horrific accident of Sunday,” highlights the text written by the legal representative of Chyna.

“No parent should have to find out after your child has participated in a dangerous activity without your permission. Chyna was distressed to learn that Kylie had taken him to Dream on that helicopter trip in November 2019, ” he said.

Also, “expressed their strong objections to Rob, and he insisted that would never happen again”.

The last trip of Kylie Jenner in the helicopter Kobe Bryant

After hearing of the death of the star in the NBA, the entrepreneur Kylie Cosmetics he took the stories of Instagram to express her dismay.

“Rest in peace and prayers for the families. I still can’t believe this, that was the helicopter flying with the pilot, Ara. He was a good man. Keep close to your loved ones,” wrote the mogul next to a photograph of the victims.

Despite the fact that Jenner never mentioned a Dream, it was in November the last flight we had in the aircraft. The celebrity shared on their social networks pictures of the girl posing next to the helicopter. The trip was his birthday gift.

At that time also pointed out: “We Dream of their first trip in a helicopter. Happy birthday, girl. You are a gift”.

