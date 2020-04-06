For Willba Maverick

Submit corrections to | See Access

In seventh place in the poll of readers of the magazine Roadie Crew, as the disc of the year 2019 at the latest, “Rebel Hearts,” the debut of the FÖXX the village of SALEMA, this is an album that comes in breaking through paradigms and prejudice. You know, that idea is deeply ingrained in society, that music is comprised of LGBT people has got to be the saddest word, and cheerful, like Britney Spears? Or is it in the Rock ‘ n ‘ Roll, the colorful dress of the FIRST in the albums “Asylum” and “Animalize” or Hair Metal in general, there are more LGBT people who may be in the underground? For sure! “Rebel Hearts,” an album of heavy, Heavy Metal, art, all, dark, dealing with themes of the dense and dark; in addition to being the first solo album from a woman, trans, in the brazilian heavy Metal!

Föxx the village of Salema, Watch the interview, click the video to the channel of my spine ProduçõesRolling Stones: in the top 10, according to… the Rolling Stone

Welcome to the Braganca Paulista, State of São Paulo, near the border with Minas Gerais, Amy, “Föxx” the village of Salema, is a singer and songwriter with more than 23 years of his career. She lives with her husband, the keyboard player Cleber, from the year 2018 in the greater metropolitan area of Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais, brazil. It wasn’t until 2013 that she decided to launch her own compositions. In the beginning of this work, which was to last until 2016, was more focused on the Hard Rock, with influences of the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. She has hosted shows and performed in his home town of São Paulo city, Campinas and other cities as well. Without a band, just for the “Rebel Hearts”, her debut, Amy placed a bet on a sounding, classic Heavy Metal, with the addition of the keyboards) most of the time, in traditional style, and sometimes the flirt with the Power Metal and Speed Metal.

Föxx the village of Salema is in a woman’s transgênera (who did not have the physiological change in the body), and activist left-wing for human rights and civil rights, with due regard to minorities, and to counter the spread of hate. Is your gender identity, your sexual orientation and the struggle for freedom and for a world with social justice, not only to prevail as it sets the mood of the music. It is not necessary to be to the left or to the LGBT+ and enjoy the sound of a musician, but you have to be open-minded and free of prejudices in order to understand and respond to the message of the last one.

Heavy Metal is not music to relax, this is the life of all of us who love this genre of music. For this reason, when you want to use in the 25th minute of the album “Rebel Hearts” and you’ll hear from a lot of the struggles and the ups and downs she FÖXX in progress investment properties began to be reflected in the Metal. Far from being a strictly auto-biographical, but singing it in a way as to be interpreted by the listener, the CD opens up with the intro, very quick beats of the heart of the singer herself, starts off with the title track “Rebel Hearts”; the first chorus sticky and ill-advised in the kick-drum and double-complex bottom. Absolute highlight of the piece, “the End Will Come” there is a growling in the chorus, very nice of you if you sing. The most cadenciada than the previous one, and the song speeds up in tempo to the refrães, and you have the solo guitar inspired by Karine Campanille. Speaking of guitar solos, “I”, it has a design very interesting with a lot of land in between the lines of the vocal. It is also the theme of the chorus repeated, but without becoming boring.

Starting off as a ballad to the sad, and the letter is very tense, “Emotional Rain” turns out, after the first chorus on the a theme-heavy, and the letter becomes a positive, he’s talking to a part of the club, and sorry about the song. Is already pulling with both hands on his chest, “the Subconscious” has the status of the battery and more excited about the drive. Making a note, it is worth mentioning the project of the musicians from the studio of Alessandro Kelvin on drums and multi-instrumentalist Karine Campanille (ex – DISTURBIA CLADIS, now the BAD BLOOD, the KULTIST and the MESSIAH’s WORK). Also, a transgender woman, Karine took care of it with the same care for detail, the bass, guitar and keyboards on “Rebel Hearts”. And, as we mentioned, the keyboard, and “Mankind” have the keys to his success. This is, of course, not to mention in the letter that is focused on the “desinformation age, leading us to think of the “fake news” in the Brazilian legal system is bought and on the surface of the program as a Big Brother. Another re-release, “To Figh”, a tribute to, and is not a “free lunch”, you have that one down as well, exciting, to bark his criticism of the social order.

With the introduction of fast, a re-recording, and six previously unreleased tracks, “Rebel Hearts,” an album whose hearing goes, that could be listened to many times without getting nauseous. The production of the album is very clean, and the instruments that might have been a little more heavy duty with no overlap in the final mix, however, is that it is a recording that was made, and funded, so 100% independent, as well as being the first assault the soil of the FÖXX the village of SALEMA.

Your miss the good old days of the 1980’s, will love this feeling passadista, but may lack a little “punch” to the younger generation. However, what is important is that this is a disc of the holocaust and the strong, whose hardness is energized by the charisma and personality to the heart of a revolutionary artist, which is trovejando in a storm of emotional!

“Rebel Hearts,” was the original cd media is pressed, the box in digipack format, and an insert of eight pages of the art of this look is based on black, with all the lyrics, credits, and photos of the singer.

Recommended for fans of: the GARCIA & GARCIA, the city (the british band), SAVATAGE (old), PINK CREAM 69, VIPER, (with André Matos), HELLOWEEN, ANGRA (André Matos), and so on.

FÖXX IN PROGRESS INVESTMENT PROPERTIES:

“Amy “Föxx” in progress investment properties – Vocals (lead, backings and chorus).

Karine Campanille – Guitar, Bass, and Keyboard.

Mr. Kelvin Battery.

For the live show, the band, in addition to the lead singer, is:

Cleber Magalhaes – Keyboard.

Tonny Response Low.

Rafael Costa – Drums.

Augusto De Oliveira – Lead Guitar.

Discography:

To Ring (a Single, digital, 2013).

Mankind (Raw Version) (Single, cd, 2018).

Rebel Hearts) Full-Length cd, digipak, 2019 at the latest).

The Rebel Hearts – 2019 – Local – The Independent – 25’To 44″.

01 . Vulpine-The Beat (00:07)

02 . The Rebel Hearts (02:58)

03 . The End Will Come (02:51)

04 . I (04:21)

05 . Emotional Rain (03:45)

06 . The Subconscious (03:43)

07 . Mankind (04:31)

08 . To Fight (To 2018’s Version) (03:28)

Where can I purchase or listen online

The album itself can be listened to on many streaming services such as Spotify:

The one that is being sold both in the store and on the web site of the Die-Hard http://bit.ly/2tSub5o) in the Gallery of Rock in Sao Paulo, brazil, in Rio Grande do Sul, through the Sound of the Weight http://bit.ly/38Q4b9m and Minas Gerais is the Fist Distro (www.facebook.com/restoyo82 and for Kaotic Records www.facebook.com/kaoticrecordsbh).

Web Site:

http://www.foxxsalema.com.br