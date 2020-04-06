Cause a stir presence of Scarlett Johansson in San Carlos

Service providers and residents of San Carlos generated a wave of comments that spoke of the presence of the american actress Scarlett Johansson in this tourist destination, because of the comments that were poured on social networks.

According to informed sources, Scarlett spent a few days enjoying the privacy of the Caracol Beach in San Carlos, where you will find a residential complex with controlled access.

In addition, providers of services San Carlos Nuevo Guaymas indicated that there was a lot of reservation on the stay of the artistic figure that would have enjoyed a break in this beach sonoran.

The actress recently starred in the tape “Black Widow” and was nominated for award Oscar in the categories of Best Actress by “Story of a marriage” and Best supporting Actress by “JoJo Rabbit”.

Tweet producer

The issue also caused a stir, in the tweets he shared yesterday the producer sonoran, Gaston Pavlovich on his assistance to the last delivery of the Oscars, because he made this comment:

“To see if you can guess who it is. Just coming out of the event. They say that it was there when I invited her to San Carlos Sonora”, wrote Gaston Pavlovich accompanied by a photo of the back of Scarlett Johansson.

At the bottom of this tweet followers wrote to the way of a response that it was the actress Johansson.

One of the followers wrote: “Some here on the ranch are going well excited because apparently the only thing they have seen in life are #celebrities of the @TVyNovelasMex”.

Other followers of this social network were asked to Gaston Pavlovich a photo of the american actress.