Celebrities, and promote donations for the fight against the pandemic

In Brazil and in the exterior, famous, raise funds and make donations to purchase items such as face masks, ventilators, and hospital beds, and to help the most vulnerable in the midst of the crisis of the coronavirus.Following the example of foreign artists such as singer Justin Bieber and actor Leonardo Di Caprio, celebrity and the european union have donated part of their fortunes, or use their visibility to raise money in the battle for the new coronavirus.

The tv Show Was announced that a donation of 1 million dollars to the health system, in addition to the distribution of the 300-thousand bars of soap in its brand name, to the poor communities of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo and he donated a thousand beds, and 5 thousand items of clothing for one unit of fighting the coronavirus, and the host population contaminated in the city.

Fronted by Paula Lavigne, Caetano Veloso, the bus 324 to the Arts, has launched a campaign for crowdfunding with the goal to provide support to four institutions in the communities in rio de janeiro: the Collective Chat to the Rectum, the Voice of the Community, Rocinha in use and the Networks on the Board.

Controlling the storage unit to Stay, the families of Trajan and Garcia, announced the donation of 10 million dollars to the unified health system-SUS. The value that will be used to purchase equipment, such as respirators, artificial, in addition to the purchase of beds, mattresses and pillows to equip all the hospitals in the public and philanthropists from all over the country.

Luciano Hang, who owns a network of stores, Havan, he donated the 135-thousand dollars to the purchase of two ventilators and two heart-rate monitors for the hospital in Brusque, Santa Catarina, brazil.

On the outside, the celebrities they promote the help

Justin Bieber was one of the first international artists to engage in the fight against the pandemic. In February, the canadian singer has made a donation, whose amount has not been disclosed to the Chunmiao Children’s Aid Foundation, an NGO in the chinese-who take care of the children.

In Italy, the fashion designer Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck, gave 200 billion euros to the hospital of San Raffaele, in Milan, in order to assist in the fight against the shortage of supplies.

For the football player, Lionel Messi, fc Barcelona, has donated 1 million euros in two hospitals of Catalonia (Spain), and the other in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina.

The singer Rihanna has donated, through its foundation, the Clara Lionel Foundation, a $ 5 million to a variety of entities from different countries, including the World Health Organization (WHO).

The american actor Leonardo Di Caprio, along with the executive Laurene Powell Jobs, the Ford Foundation, and the us, created America’s Food Fund the Food club, which has raised $ 12 million. The funds will be used to help low-income families, the unemployed, the elderly, and the children who depend on school lunches.

About a month ago, the director of the film winner of the academy award – “the Parasite”, Bong Joon-ho, and the singer Sucks, the band is in the k-pop BTS, they gave each and every one of around 82 billion u.s. dollars for the purchase and distribution of the alcohol in the gel, and face masks from South Korea.

Also on the list of benefactors of the singers, Justin Timberlake, Ricky Martin, and Shawn Mendes, the singer, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Dolly Parton, and the actresses Penelope Cruz, and Blake Lively and actor Ryan Reynolds.

