Check out all of the movies that are going on today, WEDNESDAY (08/04) video: a Session in the Afternoon, Cinema in Particular and the Owl

All of the movies that are going to go into the Cinema, a Special Session of the Afternoon, and the Owl, today, WEDNESDAY (08/04), and in the week of March 28 to April 03, 2020 *take a look at the links). .
WEDNESDAY, 08/04/2020
In the Afternoon session
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3
Original title: Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Country of Origin: U.s.
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Mike Mitchell
Cast: Jason Lee, David Cross, Jenny Slate
Category: Comedy
The brothers, Alvin, Simon, and Theodore go on a cruise to the side of Dave, and the as Esquiletes e at the end of the island is not as deserted as it had imagined.
Special Movie
Title: Home Again
Country of Origin: U.s.
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer
Cast: Reese Witherspoon; Nat Wolff; Spike Alexander; Jon Rudnitsky
Category: Comedy
Recently separated from her husband, Alice Kinney, decides to start over in life, moving back to his hometown, Los Angeles, california, with their two young daughters.
Owl-I
Out Of The Question
Title: Absolutely Anything
Country of Origin: American; british
Year of Manufacture: 2015
Director: Terry Jones,
Cast: Simon Pegg, Kate Beckinsale, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Rob Riggle, Eddie
Izzard, Joanna Lumley
Category: Comedy
Neil, a school teacher, disillusioned, sees his life changing after he was struck by a van and was hit by a lightning alien that gives him special powers.