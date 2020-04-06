Check out all of the movies that are going on today, WEDNESDAY (08/04) video: a Session in the Afternoon, Cinema in Particular and the Owl

All of the movies that are going to go into the Cinema, a Special Session of the Afternoon, and the Owl, today, WEDNESDAY (08/04), and in the week of March 28 to April 03, 2020 *take a look at the links). .

Movies

WEDNESDAY, 08/04/2020

In the Afternoon session

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3

Original title: Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Country of Origin: U.s.

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Mike Mitchell

Cast: Jason Lee, David Cross, Jenny Slate

Category: Comedy

The brothers, Alvin, Simon, and Theodore go on a cruise to the side of Dave, and the as Esquiletes e at the end of the island is not as deserted as it had imagined.

Special Movie

Back To Home

Title: Home Again

Country of Origin: U.s.

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Cast: Reese Witherspoon; Nat Wolff; Spike Alexander; Jon Rudnitsky

Category: Comedy

Recently separated from her husband, Alice Kinney, decides to start over in life, moving back to his hometown, Los Angeles, california, with their two young daughters.

Owl-I

Out Of The Question

Title: Absolutely Anything

Country of Origin: American; british

Year of Manufacture: 2015

Director: Terry Jones,

Cast: Simon Pegg, Kate Beckinsale, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Rob Riggle, Eddie

Izzard, Joanna Lumley

Category: Comedy

Neil, a school teacher, disillusioned, sees his life changing after he was struck by a van and was hit by a lightning alien that gives him special powers.

