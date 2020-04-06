Child of Angelina Jolie surprised with their physical change (PHOTOS)

Angelina Jolie has given what to talk about on the social networks after the change that has taken one of his sons, as the famous Hollywood actress has supported the decision of Shiloh in continuing with its process to become a man.

Shiloh child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has shown more closeness with her mom, but has always accompanied the famous in various events, however, the physical change in the adolescent has left impacted internet users.

And is that the actress Angelina Jolie it was captured by the paparazzi doing the christmas shopping, but something that was surprised to the users was that Shiloh looks taller when 13 years of age.

In the snapshots you can see the actress Angelina Jolie, along with their children Shiloh and Zahara the family was enjoying a ride, because they looked happy while talked about, even if your child is 13 years of age looked very changed.

It should be noted that Shiloh last November revealed that he had begun with a hormonal treatment, because, as you may remember from your childhood I knew that I wanted to be a boy and not a girl.

ANGELINA JOLIE IS CAPTURED SHOPPING WITH THEIR CHILDREN

Even in an interview conducted by Brad Pitt some years ago on the Oprah Winfrey show, the famous Hollywood actor said that Shiloh preferred that it be called John or Peter because since little I always wanted to dress in very comfortable clothing.

The son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has shown a shocking change during the process of his treatment, since the young man has more characteristic traits of his famous mom.

