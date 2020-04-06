Chris Paul praises the crossover is humiliating for Stephen Curry: ‘you got me’

In a live-via-Instagram, was held here on Monday (06), Chris Paul and Stephen Curry, the point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder took it as a joke, when we remember the crossover in the player for the Golden State Warriors did in CP3, in 2015, when Paul was in Los Angeles for the Clippers.

“He picked me up at the turn. But that’s the thing, when you play for so many years in the NBA, you are subject to it,” he said CP3 for live.

Remember in the video below, a young baffling to Move on to CP3:

The owner of the OKC reminded us of the worst that the culture was in the Curry hit the shot, and even worse, he was having to put up with Kevin Hart’s causing it, and remembering the whole time that played.

Stephen also noted that it has also gone through moves like this, and you know how tricky it is, but that’s part of the game you are playing in the NBA.

These past few days, some of the players are doing their lives, and on Instagram, such as Russell Westbrook in the end of the week, LeBron James, in the past week, with the goal of entertaining the fans, and also their own players.

Photo: (Handout/Twitter, The Oklahoma City Thunder)