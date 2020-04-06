Coco Cabana Cream, the moisturizer that is addicted to Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has on Instagram that your moisturizer favorite is Coco Cabana Cream, a body with a delicious scent of coconut that you can find in Sephora. Do not say that you will not be warned…

The Kardashian’s are the queens of makeup, hairpieces and treatments ‘beauty’. We might think that only use the products of their firms, but not, also have other allies to take care of your ‘body’. The last in telling us the secret of a beautiful skin has been Kylie Jenner and what he has done through his Instagram. This is the moisturizer that caused a sensation among the ‘celebrities’: Coco Cabana Cream, Sol de Janeiro, and you can find it at Sephora. Some time ago we told you that Hailey Bieber I could not live without this lotion, in your case, the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, and we are not surprised because we have tested and let the skin juicy and with an aroma of summer that alucinas.

The small clan showed this magical pot in their ‘Stories’. Specifically, the Coco Cabana it is a gel cream of oil in water that recovers the skin more dry and deshidratas. The result is spectacular…

Coco Cabana Cream, the moisturizer that crazy about Kylie Jenner

The gel from the signature of cosmetic brazilian Sol de Janeiro share bag with other products Kyle Cosmetics, the brand of Kylie Jenner. What are its ingredients? Sugar fermented, and coconut oil. Easy to apply and promises up to 72 hours of hydration.

It costs 29,95 euros in Sephora, a luxury Kardashian that yes you will be able to afford it.