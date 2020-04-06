Contestant of ‘American Idol,’ sings a song for Demi Lovato, and Katy-Perry-disapproves

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram





Katy Perry, in the episode this last Sunday (05), has been the choice of the music made by a participant in American Idol, not the girl next door, 17-year-old. Try to get a seat in the 20 for the season, not the girl next door decided to introduce the “You Don’t have to Do It For Me Anymore”, by Demi Lovato.

In spite of the vocals, very clean, Katy Perry didn’t seem to appreciate the decision-making of the candidate, and he said to the fellow, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. “She needs to start choosing songs, the best shot of Katy.

After the show, not the girl next door was reunited with the jury members for the decision they had made, and I was a straight-to-the-point. “Look, I’m going to be straight forward. You know, when you went in for the first time in… how Many more years do you have? 17? This is madness!!! You sing like a professional, it seems that you’re performing it for years. Can I be honest with you?” I can’t remember a time that you were on the stage. And how can I do this? Do you have one of the best voices in this competition. Look, all I’m saying is that it is not enough to know how to sing as well. It is not okay. Now is the time for you to be the complete package and how do you want it to be as an artist? And you have to figure it out, especially now that it is going to be 20, are you all right?”, he said.