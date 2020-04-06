Courteney Cox to put up videos of fun, and it makes Jennifer Aniston die of laughter

Courteney Coxwhich gave details about the meeting Friendsis giving a talk on social media. And this Sunday, the 5th, Courteney he made a friend Jennifer Aniston dying laughing at your video.

Based on the challenge of the dance of the “Savage”, the TikTok, the actress has put its steps for the game, but using the filters to the fun. At first, it begins with the appearance of the baby is of Snapchat, and in the second, he was unrecognizable as a man.

“The player’s choice”she wrote in the caption. The star has received a lot of feedback, including that of Aniston’s, which said: “I will be. I’m in. DYING from laughing”to the side of the emoji crying of so much laugh.