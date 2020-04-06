Demi Lovato is moved to view the fan home to sing their songs

Ellen DeGeneres released into your account on the TikTok, on Wednesday, 1 video Demi Lovato to the surprise of a fan’s home on the behind the scenes of the program.

The presence of the father, Sienna I was singing it Skyscraper when the female singer came in and surprised us. Beaming with smile, for the fan, went on to give a hug to Demi. A small one, and the father, Nickare famous on account of TikTok for your fun videos.

Sienna let go of the voice in singing, her favorite part of the song, and Lovato couldn’t hide her tears. In the end, it’s left a lovely little message. “Don’t stop singing, ever.”, she said.

Check it out in the moment of surprise, and if you fall in love with:

