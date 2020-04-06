Dove Cameron makes a mockery of the Kardashian sisters fun video | INSTAGRAM

Dove Cameron is accused of making fun of the famous Kardashian sisters in Tik Tok by their imitations.

One of the social networks that have obsessed the most users on the internet, it is Tik Tok. But not only the common people, but also hundreds of celebrities who will not stop recording videos super fun. One of the favorite moments of the famous Tik Tok, was the of Dove Cameron, where he proved that he is a great Tik Toker with your first video.

The beautiful actress took to the sisters Kardashian – Jenner for his latest video in Tik Tok, action that caused quite gracious to his fans, however, some people took com a mockery to the models.

The ex – chica Disney recreates a scene from the famous series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, is a conversation held by Kourtney Kardashian and Kriss Jenner, where she talks about the tensions that exist between the Kardashian sisters, what ocacionó that Kourt to leave the program.

As expected, Cameron received a lot of praise on the part of their fans and followers for their imitation, in which perfectly recreates the main gestures and the body language of the Kardashian sisters while they have a conversation at home.

Cameron did so well that it left shocked their fans with such perfect imitation, so good that it caused users to think that it does so with the intention of mocking.

This is one of several videos of Tik Tok in which Dove Cameron imitates any of the Kardashian sisters. Kourtney, Kim and Khloé and fun to his followers in Tik Tok with their comic expressions. “gonna need you to follow me on tik tok cause this actually took me ages: dovecameron” (“I’m going to need you to follow me on TikTok because it really took me years… Very important: tiktok: dovecameron”,). He wrote the charming actress to share his fun clip on his official Instagram.

One of the celebrities in applauding this video from Dove was Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino, and great friend of the american singer.

In addition to Dove, other famous have taken advantage of the app of Tik Tok to also represent the Kardashian sisters, being one of the most recognized: Ashley Benson. Who has uploaded several videos to Tik Tok on that mimics one or more of the sisters of the clan Kardashian – Jenner, and even her mother, Kriss Jenner, sometimes with the help of his wife, the famous and beautiful model, Cara Delevingne.

With the help of his wife, Face, the blonde actress, Ashley Benson, recreated also a scene of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which Kourtney Kardashian has a mini argument with her ex – husband, Scott Disick.

You could say that Dove Cameron, she decided to follow the trend started by Ashley Benson, because realizer videos imitating the sisters most famous seems to be very good, because due to such popularity and the manner in which they act and relizan their lives “normal” turn out to be followed by users in intermet. So they develop mini clips imitating their actions, will always make that many internet users have a good time to be able to laugh.