Eiza Gonzalez dresses up as Maleficent and looks identical to Angelina Jolie!

Since we saw what it looked like Angelina Jolie in the trailer for ‘Maleficent: mistress of evil‘, we knew that we would be one of Halloween costumes most popular of this 2019but what we never imagined is that a talented mexican will steal all eyes to be characterized this famous Disney character: the actress, Eiza Gonzalez!

In previous years, also a singer we had been surprised to dress up as princess Jasmine from ‘Aladdin’ and the sexy Catwoman. And this by 2019, Eiza didn’t disappoint, taking his most recent Halloween party an outfit with that looked identical to Angelina Jolie!

Thanks to their social networks, we could see that the star of ‘Baby Driver’ took a gauzy black dress, with beading (in the area of the neckline ‘V’) and long sleeveswho supplemented with boots and choker of the same color.

To enter more on the character, Eiza took the pointy wings, and the characteristic horns that both dinstinguen to Maleficent. But what few expected (and that was a total success) was that she used contact lenses of the same color of the eyes of Angelina Jolie.

In regards to your beauty look this celeb, the protagonists were their intense red lips and her cheekbones super marked (such as the well-known villainess of ‘Sleeping Beauty’).