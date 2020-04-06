Ensure that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally reconciled

According to TMZ, Jenner and Scott resumed their relationship.A source close to the couple revealed that they just needed time separately.

There were already some clues that the followers of the rapper and entrepreneur, had been taken as a signal of a speedy reconciliation, such as quand the singer sent him flowers last February 14his meeting in the birthday Stormi as well as that the younger of the clan Kardashian shared some images of them together in their stories of Instagram.

In previous weeks Kylie has insisted on several occasions that the “friendship” that binds him to the father of her daughter Stormi is unwavering.

“We have a very good relationship, we are the best friends in the world. We both want our daughter and we always act in your interests. In this type of situations I think of my own parents, in what they would do with me. The two intertwine perfectly in that sense, and I want the same for Stormi”, explained Kylie in reference to Caitlyn and Kris Jenner.