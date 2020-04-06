Facebook viral: girl to want to be seen like Kylie Jenner and use a makeup tip to achieve this | Viral | Video | Face | Kim Kardashians | Change look | Mexico | Mx | Used | Social Networks

Unrecognizable. A girl has become ‘famous’ in Facebookthen he appeared in a shocking viral video where we look to apply plenty of makeup on the face to look like Kylie Jenner. Thanks to social networks, the images that show the transformation of the girl became trend in United States, Mexico, Spain, among other countries. Do you see it? Here you to the left.

The video has been shared by the account Leticiaf Gomes in Facebook. Currently, the publication has over a million views and hundreds of comments of fans of fans of Kylie Jenner.

Users Mexico, United states, Spain and other countries were delighted to see how it ended, the star of the tutorial of beauty. It should be noted that this is not the first time that Leticiaf Gomes public Facebook and other social networks the ‘malformation’ of a character Hollywood.

As can be seen in the first few minutes of the video viral Facebookthe woman applied a large amount of makeup all over his face to hide some imperfections, then designed the characteristic features of Kylie Jenner. As a result, was identical to the famous entrepreneur United States.

YOU CAN SEE: Veterinary applied injection to a dog and this has a dramatic reaction [VIDEO]

“It was very beautiful”, “Looks identical to Kylie Jenner”, “There is No doubt that the makeup you can do magic on the face of the people”, were some of the comments that can be read in the publication of Facebook.

If you want to see the radical change of look he suffered the woman to look like Kylie Jennerwe invite you to review our photo gallery. Remember that in order to see the images, all you have to do is to slide each one of them to the left.

On the other hand, in Intagram the famous publication of Facebook has obtained over 700 00 replicas of users from all over the world. Gómes has caused furor in the social networks after appear identical to well-known corporate american.

Women wear plenty of makeup to look like Michael Jackson and now looks identical to the artist

A recent video of Facebook it has become viral since it revealed to us the amazing ‘transformation’, who suffered from a woman, then you apply plenty of makeup on his face in order to become a famous singer Michael Jackson. The young man taught step-by-step’ how to become ‘king of pop’ in just a minute, and the unusual clip is made trend in different social networks, especially in countries such as Mexico, United States and Spain.

As you can see in the first minutes of the viral video spread in Facebookthe young woman applied a bit of foundation on the face. Also, she used eyeliner pencil to copy the traits that had Michael Jackson.

YOU CAN SEE: Man attacks dog in front of his mistress and she comes from the worst form [VIDEO]

Woman breaks down in tears after witnessing his spectacular ’transformation’

No one was oblivious to his sincere joy. Through a video published in the social platform Facebook thousands of users ended up pleasantly shocked by the amazing results of how a young woman was subjected to a radical change of lookby a professional makeup artist of Mexicowithout imagining that your face it would change completely. The clip became a sensation on social networks.

This is not the first time that a radical change of look people are viraliza by means of Facebook. This time, the account ‘TheBeauticianChic’ spread the reaction of a lady, who ended up on the verge of tears.

YOU CAN SEE: You know the new meme viral that is shared by all the celebrities [FOTOS]

Women are subjected to painful treatment and has a radical change of ‘look’

In Facebook has shared a video that has become viral and has impacted thousands of internet users, because it shows the moment in which a woman undergoes a painful treatment, without imagining that it would have a drastic change of ‘look’. The recording was made to trend quickly in various social networks, especially in countries such as Mexico, Spain and the united States.

This is not the first time that in Facebook it broadcasts a video about a tutorial of beauty. The woman that appears with your hair messy and his face was very neglected and ended up turning into another by letting a make-up artist professional change your physical appearance.

YOU CAN SEE: A passenger of Uber record the moment that a taxi driver peruvian broken relationship with your girlfriend [VIDEO]

Women take plenty of makeup on his face to finish identical to the Mona Lisa

The viral video of Facebook recorded the incredible change of look, who suffered from a professional makeup artist after apply expensive products on your face. The main character looked identical to the Mona Lisa Leonardo da Vinci, a fact that has impressed thousands of users from various countries such as Mexico, United States, Brazil and Spain. Do you want to see how it looked? In this note we will share all the details.

The images have been shared by the account leticiafgomes in Facebook and Instagram. The young man has become ‘famous’ in various social networks after apply lots of makeup on your face until you achieve the look of La Gioconda, also known as The Mona Lisa.