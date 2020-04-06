Find out who are the top ten celebrities that are most popular with no make-up on the web – the one Who

+



Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner and Gwen Stefani, Google has listed the famous the most sought-after, with photos, with no make-up on the web (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Google recently released a list of the celebrities that are most popular on the internet, in photos that appear with no make-up. In the survey, the names Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner and even Gwen Stefani to appear.

The list was published after the rise of selfies during the period of the quarantine, on account of the pandemic) from the coronavirus in the social network. Just on Instagram, the selfies with the hashtag #NoMakeUp, already add up to more than 18.6 million publications, and In the hashtags #SemMaquiagem point is 79-thousand publications, and SemMake, 462 million.

Internet users are looking for posts with hashtags, 'no makeup' on the website (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

According to Google, the top 10 celebrities most searched for by using the tags of the ‘no make-up’ they are (ranked by annual survey):

1 – Ariana Grande – 252-thousand searches

2 – Lady Gaga – 168-thousand searches

3 – Kylie Jenner – the 156 billion searches

4 – Alicia Keys – the 132-thousand of search

5 – Cardi B – 132 one thousand searches

6 – Taylor Swift – 111,6 thousand searches

7 – Katy Perry – 104,4 billion searches

8 – Gwen Stefani – 99,6 thousand searches

9 – Belle Delphine – 96-thousand searches

10 – Nicki Minaj – of 94.8 billion searches

Most recently, the very Kylie Jenner, who finished in third place in the survey, we broke the internet by posting a picture with no make-up. On the occasion of the entrepreneur as a 22-year-old, billion dollar, and the youngest member of a powerful family Kardashian/Jenner used her Instagram Stories to show that she was alone in the house, California has to offer.

“She’s enjoying it,” he wrote in the Kylie by posting selfie showing off long nails and its stunning natural beauty, free of the production, other than that it is to publish, in the day-to-day, as it is the owner of one of the cosmetic companies the most profitable in the world, it is the Case with Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner published a photo without make-up recently, claiming to be bored in quarantine. (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.