Globoplay: the movie the unheard-of inspired by Edgar Allan Poe, and 3-helpful hints

It should be clear from the very beginning Haunt of Fear it is based on a fairy tale – Edgar Allan Poea master of literary horror. That is: try not to get attached to any element that is realistic, because the story is spread the pattern. At the end of December, 1899, Edward Newgate (Jim Sturgess) arrives at a secluded asylum in England after graduating with a degree as a alienista, a specialist in mental disorders, in Oxford. It is received coldly by Silas Lamb (Ben Kingsley), the director of the hospital, who did not believe in the recovery of their patients, with the majority coming from families that are rich and aristocratic. But the young doctor is intrigued by the behavior of relaxed for the experienced doctor and do not delay if you want to know more about the case of the wife of a baron (the role of Kate Beckinsale, who is being treated for hysteria. There are many twists, turns, and tense moments in a story that, while it insists on keeping the foot in order to give the best entertainment to the thriller.

Medianeras > A comedy-drama in argentina and brings to the daily lives of the two loners who live on the same street in Buenos Aires and the developer is Martin (Javier Drolas) and a vitrinista and Mariana (Pilar López de Ayala). On the creative panel of the modern world is driven by relationships, and virtual, but with the heat of a human being.

The Hunt > Lucas (Mads Mikkelsen) is a divorced father of a teenage girl, and she works at a school playground in Denmark. His life turns upside down when a young woman suggested that it was the jokes, and intimate with him. The storyline opens up in a discussion relevant to the (alleged) child abuse and its consequences.

In the Trial of Viviane Amsalem > The drama, israel has no tension and it asks for the complicity of the viewer. The plot of Viviane Amsalem, director Ronit Elkabetz, try for three years to get a divorce from her husband. As he declines, the case will be taken to the court of the rabbis of the orthodox.

