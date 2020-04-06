Are you wanting to know everything about the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 that is available in the Movies? So, you’ve come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the cast, the plot, and all of the technical data sheet of the film to find out more about this great production of the world of entertainment.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 is one of the film’s Action, Adventure, Comedy, sci-fi, Super-Hero 2h16min to the length in the direction of the James Gunn and the stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel. Below you can check out all the information about this production.

It’s good and worth watching?

The continuation of the story of a group of heroes in the most unlikely, and that it has given a great result for the Marvel universe. A surprising choice for the fans of the films of the heroes, including those who were not familiar with the characters. Designed to be a part of the MCU, the film is integrated to the rest of the works that make up the battle against Thanos. And even though it was a part of the link, the story is closed, and a lot of fun. The high points are the soundtrack and the nice development of the characters.

Technical Data

Name: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 .

. Date of issue: 27/4/2017 .

.

Synopsis: The Guardians must fight to keep his newfound family together, while discovering the mysteries of the true father of Peter Quill. Long-standing enemies become allies, and the characters well-known and best-loved of the comic book will come to the aid of our heroes, as the Universe of Film from the Marvel comics, and continues to expand.

Director: James Gunn

The cast: Chris Pratt , Zoe Saldana , Dave Bautista , Vin Diesel . Length: 2h16min A Note To Imdb: 7.6 / 10 the 530548 users.





The Trailer

