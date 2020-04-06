Singer Marianne Faithfull also had a positive result on the test for corinavrus (photo: GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

The singer uk Marianne Faithfull, 73, has joined the list of celebrities in the privacy policy, the arts, and sports infected the new coronavrus, that is, there is a four-day, resulted in the death of the mother the american Mr. Ellis Marsalis.

– Players

the cone of the late 1960s, Marianne Faithfull was admitted to the hospital in London, aps will test positive for the new coronavrus, announced this morning its agnciaaccording to your state, estvel, and it responds well to the treatment.

In the wake of Wednesday evening, Ellis Marsalis, the patriarch of the family of the great names in jazz, died on consequncia the Covid-19, at 85 years of age.

It is also they died da doena on the 24th of February to the sax player camarons Manu Dibango, 86, and the legend of afrojazz and author the american Terrence McNally, 81.

The tenor Spanish Plcido Domingo, 79, left her on the 30th of march in the hospital mexican where it has been the hospital due to doena. The ex-film producer, Harvey Weinstein, the condemned priso for agresso sex and rape the carrier for the viruses, according to a press release the american.

The the actor an american, Tom Hanks and his wife, the actress and the singer Rita Wilson-you were the first celebrities from Hollywood to spread. On the 16th of march, they have received discharged from the australian hospital where they were met.

Actor britnico Idris Elba announced on the 16th of march you have tested a positive one, and, after five days, the the young canadian singer Lenni-Kim.

The the singers French, Patrick Bruel, and CharlElie Couture announced on the last Thursday of your recuperao.

– Polticos –

The premier britnico, Boris Johnson, also picked up the doena, and, in the wake of Friday’s, announced that it has prorrogao her quarantine is in Downing Street, because we still had symptoms.

The the heir to the crown, uk, prncipe Charles, 71, and prncipe Albert II, the head of the State-of-Mnaco, have tested positive concluram in their quarantines with no trouble.

It is also got the york’s vice-president of the the government in Spanish, Carmen Calvo, that is, j has received, and Begoa Gmez, women’s the head of the government, Pedro Snchez.

The negotiator-in-chief of the European Union to the BrexitMichel Barnier, 69, announced your infeco 19 march.

The former president of Congo-Brazzaville Jacques Joachim Yhombi Opango, died on last Monday, in France, at the age of 81 years, and the ex-prime minister and figure to the right of the French, Patrick Devedjian, on the morning of the 29th of march, both of which vtimas the Covid-19.

In Israel, the the minister of Health, Yaakov Litzman, has tested positive to the public on Thursday, which led to the premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, the to start a quarantine to prevent such a breach.

The premier of Canada, Justin Trudeau, his wife also tested positive, it is isolated from the 13 march.

The ex-president to mark the and the winner of the Nobel Peace prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari, 82, a holder of the new coronavrus.

The militant green the Swedish Greta Thunberg stated that it might be infected, and if you put it in quarantine.

The governments of the several countriesamong them , the Brazilian one, have one or more of its members to become infected.

– Sport –

The ex-Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz he died on the 21st of march, three days, aps will be admitted to the hospital because of the doena.

The players of the Juventus fc tested the positive among them françs Blaise Matuidi and a striker the argentine Paulo Dybala.

The ex-defender of the Milan Paolo Maldini and his son, Daniel, a striker from the same club, so they were infected.

In the Englandthe exchange of the Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, and he healed the doena.

The ex-goalkeeper of the Selection of the Turkish Report Reber has been the hospital on the 28th of February, and also been infected with Fatih Terim, exchange of They.

By the less The 15 players in the NBA, and contraram the new coronavrus, including the star the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Garnett.