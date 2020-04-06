Hobbs & Shaw) 2 is confirmed and will be produced by

According To Dwayne Johnson Hobbs & Shaw) 2 it is being actively developed. In the last year of the spin-off of Hobbs & Shaw, followed the characters from the Fast and the Furious Johnson, and Jason Statham, who teamed up to evil in order to prevent the terrorist organization to put their hands on a supervírus. The movie did not go as far as to the installments of the latest Fast and the Furious (critically or commercially), but it was still very well received and became a box-office success, thanks to the global market. Also, it has been clearly designed to serve as a launchpad for the spinoffs of the additional, in addition to (obviously) a direct sequel.

The writer’s long-time Fast & Furious ” Chris Morgan (who also wrote, Hobbs, & Shaw ), had confirmed earlier that the plan is to bring back the mysterious villain of the spin-off, the director of a shadowy organization Eteon in the future, but there has been a lot of discussion as to what to expect from the Hobbs & Shaw) 2 in addition to this. In part, this is because Johnson is busy as ever creating and / or fostering many other projects, ranging from the first films, Hobbs, & Shaw). But with Hollywood currently closed due to the coronavirus, The Rock took some time out to give you an update on the follow-up.

At the end of the week, Johnson gave a quick update on the Hobbs & Shaw) 2 during a question-and-answer in the Instagram Live. The actor has confirmed “We’re working on right now in the next movie, the next movie in Hobbs, & Shaw, and I’m really excited about it.” He went on to say that he and the rest of the Hobbs, & Shaw, a team picture, Only I have the right to creative right now, and that’s the direction that we are going to go ” prior to the fans, THANKING them for the around-the-world-to-back with the first film was a “huge success”.

In terms of the story, Hobbs, & Shaw, have left many threads of the plot hanging for the sequel, including Hobbs, rekindling the bond with her brother Jonah (Cliff Curtis), and the rest of the family. It also set the stage for players such as Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart’s roles are larger in the side, Johnson and Statham in the sequel, after their cameos in the first film, which had been kept secret prior to its release). Key figures such as Hattie (Shaw), Vanessa Kirby, and Madam M, Eiza González, who were also positioned to play a role as large or larger in Hobbs & Shaw) 2after an introduction to the world Fast and the Furious. Actually, except for the director, the Eteon, it appears that the Hobbs & Shaw, of The following have already got a healthy piece of the squad, all lined up for more.

Your device is a plot of the supervírus, and the role of Idris Elba as the agent of the Eteon, genetically-enhanced, genetically engineered, Brixton, Hobbs, & Shaw, able to take on the franchise, Fast & Furious, more into the territory of science fiction than of the main entrances before you. It would probably be smart to keep on developing things in this direction, with Hobbs, & Shaw, 2, as a way to distinguish between the even more series of the spin-off of the films, the core of the Fast and the Furious ( which will be returned with the F9 key in 2021 ). At the same time, the first, Hobbs, & Shaw, it worked better when it focused on his themes of family, then that’s a different thing for the sequence to continue. In short, all the pieces are there for Hobbs & Shaw) 2 the giving of right now, Johnson and his team need to figure out how to put them together.

