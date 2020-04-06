How Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and other actors of the MCU were torn apart by their roles

Get in shape to play a superhero is no easy task. It is known that the actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) spend weeks or even months getting in the best shape possible before stepping on a film to portray their characters. Below, we are breaking down how some of the most important actors in the MCU were torn apart by their roles.

Look at any film in the MCU, whether it be Iron Man, the movie that led to the franchise film the Avengers and the emergence of Marvel Studios, or a new addition as the Black Panther (2018) or Avengers: Endgame (2019) and there will be An actor strong and torn that dominates the fight scenes. To be able to do what their roles required, or at least seem realistic while the double acrobatics performed the movements more complicated, the actors had to go to the gym and pay special attention to their diets.

Chris Evans: “I lifted heavy things and went back down”

In 2011, Chris Evans made his first appearance as Steve Rogers, better known to fans of the MCU as Captain Marvel. Starred in Captain America: The First Avenger, and became a fixed element in the MCU. Needless to say, has had years discovering how to get in shape for superhero and when it came to Avengers: Endgame, Evans probably knew exactly what he had to do to be scammed.

During an interview, 2019, with Men’s Journal, Evans mentioned how had been your preparation process for the film record. “I went to the gym, I lifted heavy things and went back down. And then pried it up again and then went back down until I got tired, ” he said with a smile.

Of course, he did more than that. In the past he had worked with his personal trainer, Simon Waterson, to help you to be scammed. Waterson told Coach Magazine in 2016, which made Evans to do a series of movements of high weight / low repetition to help develop lean muscle mass quickly.

Robert Downey Jr. he won more than 20 pounds

After Robert Downey Jr. had faked to get the role of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in fact had to prepare for the role. Working with a personal trainer, the actor, 54 years of age earned more than 20 pounds of muscle, according to Men’s Journal.

“We cut a lot of the cardio and really increased the weight he was lifting,” said Brad Bose, the coach of the actor.

Not only that, Downey Jr. consumed 5,000 calories per day, and continued his practice of Wing Chun, a technique made popular by Bruce Lee.

Brie Larson trained for almost a year

When the actress of 30 years Brie Larson joined the MCU as Captain Marvel, also known as Carol Danvers, according to reports, he trained for nearly a year before the start of filming on Captain Marvel 2019.

Larson focused a lot on the movements of the upper part of the body, including chin-ups and dead weights. At the end of your workout, it supposedly could do deadlift with 215 pounds. To burn as many calories in the gym, Larson did not have to follow a very strict diet. She ate “mostly clean” and ate pasta on occasion.

Scarlett Johansson worked with 2 personal trainers

Making his first appearance as Black Widow in Iron Man 2, 2010, Johansson has been ripped off to play a superhero for nearly a decade.

With the help of not one but two personal trainers, Johansson has been able to play convincingly, a fighter with muscles serious. The actress herself was trained to be able to lift 245 pounds and do push-ups with weights of 45 pounds in the back. In addition to developing strength and agility in the gym, Johansson practiced a diet with restriction of time.

Clearly, the actors of the MCU did a variety of things to get in shape, but all are focused on developing muscle and tear.