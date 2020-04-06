how much do you spend the celebs in look as they look?

When the money is not a problem, as is the case of the actresses better paid of Hollywood or the influencers with millions of followers, the celebrities do not cut a hair to the hour of spend large sums to look the best appearance. Either treatments for the skin or with the hairstyles to the latter, to maintain at all times a look spectacular it is not easy either since then cheap.

While the common of mortals should be limited to a small economic effort month-to-month to improve your face or your figure, these are some of the examples of stars known to spend small fortunes in their personal care.

At 51 years, Jennifer Aniston has aged very well and does not appear to be much greater than when she played Rachel Green in ‘Friends.’ But her splendid look is accompanied by an expensive secret. According to a report in the ‘International Business Times’, the star of ‘The Morning Show’ pays more than $ 200,000 a year (about 180,000 euros) in beauty treatments.

To maintain your youthful glow, Aniston uses facial creams that cost around 1,350 euros each month. And to avoid gray hair in their glossy tresses, the above-mentioned publication ensures that you leave the hair salon, about 850 euros on each visit.

In terms of their privileged physical, as we already mentioned this articlethe actress relies on to keep the best fitness trainers, which leaves a few up to 3,700 euros per month and a similar amount the goes to your dietitian staff.

Nothing in the life of Kim Kardashian it appears to be cheap and the same can be said of your beauty routine. Used to being the center of attention, influencer, entrepreneur, and tv star should look perfect at all times, and that’s why you don’t mind spending what it takes to improve your appearance.

During an interview with ‘ELLE’, Kim detailed her beauty routine that she herself stood at about 45,000 euros.

“One-hour workouts at six in the morning. Hair and makeup for an hour. Manicure and pedicure every ten days. Eyebrows every three weeks,” he told the magazine. “Teeth whitening, spray tanning, laser hair removal and number of treatments for firming the belly and thighs, daily vitamins for the skin and hair, in addition to marathons from time to time to make me something special in the hair.”

Another celebrity that also does not skimp in terms of beauty is concerned it is Gwyneth Paltrow. According to the magazine ‘Allure’, spent about 20,000 euros a month into your routine beauty. In addition to using only the highest quality products, the actress is often given to the whims of a reiki massage to reduce stress, at the rate of € 180 for 90 minutes.

Is also a fan of vitamin therapy which is applied on the center Be Hive of Healing in Los Angeles and that it costs 350 euros per session. Paltrow comes here once a month to look flawless both on the inside and the outside.