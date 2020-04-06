‘I don’t have the abdomen that you used to have

Britney Spears is trying to help you, the fans, to keep them active throughout the insulation, is recommended as a precaution against a pandemic of the new coronavirus. On Instagram, the united states has shown a part of your exercise routine to the following.

“It’s not because we’re in quarantine, you should not try to exercising a little bit of the great outdoors. I don’t have a lower abdomen that I used to have, so I want to show you guys what I’m doing to improve in this area,” he said it to the camera.

Then, the video cuts to all the various exercises performed by a female singer, both on the turf and as a part of the asphalt in the backyard. In the caption, Britney advised her fans to “keep the spirits high and the balance of the period of isolation.

“In fact, I’m showing you half of my routine,” he said. “I know that the majority of people like to work out in their own way… but I would love to see what everyone else is doing it, so I decided to share it!”.

“Make sure you are safe when you are exercising in the open air, and to follow the advice of health officials to the public that they are taking care of us, recommended to you also. “I love you, all of you!!!”.

