“I was devastated!” This is the reason that invades distress to Angelina Jolie It Will break your heart!

As is known Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became a couple for many years. In the midst of their fiery and passionate romance were parents of six children.

Today, Jolie separate definitely the actor shares a sad story that plagues your heart and secure conmocionará to all who know it.

Related News

It is known that together with his ex-partner, Angelina adopted Zahara on his trip to Ethiopia when he was barely six months old. The current adolescent met fifteen years and thrills the world with its history.

The eldest daughter of the Hollywood actress turned 15 last Wednesday, and was the reason for transcend part of the history that he lived before to be Pitt-Jolie.

It is known that the model he met Zahara, who had been born with malnutrition because its mother could not feed himself, when he traveled as a Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF.

It was learned through some means that the daughter of the interpretation of Maleficent was abandoned by her biological mom who fled into the wilderness for to see it not die.

Luckily his maternal grandmother decided to take her to an orphanage so that I could have a better life. And it was there when Angelina visited the institution and changed the lives of the small Zahara de los atunes.