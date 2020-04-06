Kim Kardashian claims to love Tristan Thompson as a brother

Kim Kardashian reveals that go to the ex Khloe Kardashian as a brother, despite all the drama that was in the relationship.
There is nothing more that love between Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
Yes, Kim and the basketball star have been fought in the past, but the owner of Skims has chosen to leave aside their feelings for the sake of her sister Khloé Kardashian and her niece, True Thompson.
Kim showed his maturity in the premiere of season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when you meet with the ex of her sister, who cheated with the ex best friend Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods.
What said Kim about his dinner with Tristan? The details in the video above.
Although Tristan said nothing, Khloé revealed to his followers that he was seeing the premiere with her, which led to some moments a little awkward.
And despite the fact that Kim said it was a quiet dinner and informal, Khloé is a little different. The mother of True tweeted that despite not having been there, he felt “tense” just to see how they developed the things.
However, Khloé insists that she and the professional basketball player can see beyond the drama to focus on what is important. KoKo he says that doing so is “difficult” but believes the final outcome of the aging joint is “very rewarding”.
“Let me give you applause for all co-parents that exist,” he praised.