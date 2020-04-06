Kim Kardashian ensures that the coronavirus is repeated in 203

US— Used to cause controversy with their statements and what they post on their social networks, celebrity Kim Kardashian West, the new account left everyone stunned.

On this occasion, Kim showed that the coronavirus had already been predicted for the 2020, but now we must pay more attention to the future, because it ensures that the coronavirus will be repeated in 2030.

What Nostradamus Kim?

Kim has become the object of many comments after sharing an image with a prediction.

The famous should make clear that the prediction, has not done it, nor Nostradamus, but a psychic.

Who also predicted the pandemic of the coronavirus and is now assured again in the year 2030.

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat pic.twitter.com/XyjGajY71d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2020

How he discovered it?

In fact, who first learned of this prediction it was her sister Kourtney. To see in a book, she shared it in the group of Whatsapp for family.

There showed an excerpt from the book ‘End of Days’ by Sylvia Browne.

The image so impressed with Kim, she decided to share it on their social networks with their millions of followers.

In the excerpt of the text can be read:}

“By around 2020, a serious disease similar to pneumonia spread across the world, attacking the lungs and bronchi and to resist all known treatment“.

It is also said that the disease “will disappear as soon as it arrived”, but they will attack again in 2030, “and then disappear completely”.

The book cited by the socialite and entrepreneur was written by Brown in 2008, and the inspired predictions have caused the amazed of many internet surfers, who thank Kim for sharing this information.-

