Kim Kardashian is unrecognizable in this photo without Photoshop

Kim Kardashian is the creator of a makeup brand, KKW Beauty, so the most logical thing is that you show your face as perfect as possible using their beauty products.

But at 39 years, the celebrity of reality Keeping Up With The Kardashians you have the greatest confidence in herself, so don’t feel afraid of sharing photos of your youth, without makeup and without any major retouching or filters of Instagram.

So looks like Kim Kardashian without Photoshop

The entrepreneur, mother of 4 children and wife of rapper Kanye West, posted a photo of the teen next to her friend Simone Harouche, to congratulate you on your birthday.

“Happy birthday to the woman of the coolest that I know. I love you forever,” wrote Kim to her friend.

“I love you too,” replied Simone, proving that friendships can last in time.

There, Kim Kardashian appears with hair tied back, his face without a drop of makeup, and bears a great resemblance to his youngest daughter, Chicago.

A couple of weeks ago, Kim shared another photo of him in his time of high schoolwhere it appears with the hair very short.

“You and Chicago are twin literally,” he wrote in the post, his sister Khloé Kardashian.

On the 22nd of February all the Kardashian remembered the birthday of his father Robert who died in 2003, and Kim posted a sweet black and white photo next to him when he was a teenager. “Happy birthday dad. I miss you beyond understanding. I wish that you were here to see it all,” he wrote.

Despite the comments about aesthetic touches, Kim shows that she feels very comfortable with herself, showing herself without makeup in Instagram or in old photos.

