Kim Kardashian reveals dire prediction about coronavirus, Covid 19

Kim Kardashian caused controversy in social networksafter that I provided a chilling prediction about the coronavirus.

Through social networks, Kim Kardashian said that a psychic predicted the pandemic of coronavirus 12 years ago. He also said that he will return the Covid-19 with more force in 2030.

As told, it all started when his sister Kourtney he shared an excerpt from the book End of Days of Sylvia Brown in the group of the family of WhatsApp.

Before the remarkable coincidence, Kim Kardashian took a photo of the prediction and shared the excerpt of the text:

“By around 2020, a serious disease similar to pneumonia spread across the world, attacking the lungs and the bronchi and to resist all known treatment“shared Kim Kardashian.

Also, in the text added that the virus “will disappear as soon as it arrived”, but that will attack again in 2030. “And then disappear completely” appears in the text.

