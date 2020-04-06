Kim Kardashian shares how it looked more than 10 years ago how Much better it is now?/Photo: TN

The entrepreneur and influencer american Kim Kardashian West he wrote in his account of instagram, which was organized in your computer files which contained, by which, he found a picture of his face belonging to 2009, and did not hesitate to share it with more than 162 million followers. After more than 10 years so that is how it has changed the sister Kardashian-Jenner.

Using a combed high and with a makeup in shades of bronze, Kim Kardashian posed for a camera in 2009; and the current Kim, that is 39 years old looks quite different to that young man who was not yet so popular in the artistic environment. Remember that Kim and his family became popular in the media and the social networks thanks to their reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” transmitted by the channel E! Entertainment.

Although specifically Kim Kardashian he rose to fame after they screened their video sexual side of her ex-boyfriend actor and singer Ray-J. After this, the then best friend Paris Hilton became a celebrity in the united States and subsequently in the rest of the world. However, Kim Kardashian sued the company that leaked her video intimate and although he won the trial and received $4.5 million for the damage, the tape is still circulating on the internet.

Ray j and Kim Kardashian/photo: Cosmopolitan



Kim Kardashian and social networks

Her sex tape was only the origin of the great empire that would create the now-wife of singer kanye West and his family. Thanks to her mom Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian was able to establish itself as a major celebrity u.s., surpassing the popularity of Paris Hilton and other celebrities. But what catapulted him to stardom were the social networks and his prominent rear.

You may also be interested in: Kim Kardashian: Reveals the prediction that he made of the coronavirus it Creepy!

Despite the fact that many claim that their huge rearguard is a product only of the plastic surgeries, that’s one of the great features that have almost all of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner. In addition, Kim Kardashian is the queen of selfies, because that is one of the few people who knows how to take the best pictures of his face almost perfectly. And although with the passage of the years his face has matured, always manages to look spectacular in your pictures.