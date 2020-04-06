Kim Kardashian West will premiere his documentary tonight

The advancement of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner television and digital platforms remains a topic of what to talk about, now is it Kim Kardashian West, the leader of the clan, who will premiere this evening on channel Oxygen.

The wife of rapper Kanye West revealed through its official account of Instagram that tonight they will launch their own documentary titled “#KKWTheJusticeProject” (Kim Kardashian West: The justice project) by means of a channel american.

Kim was very enthusiastic about his followers to make the announcement and said that “can’t wait for her fans to see and say your opinion about this”.

Since some years ago, Kim has been fighting for the rights of prisoners in the united States, imprisoned, and sentenced unfairly. All this long process will be shared in the documentary of two hours duration and produced by herself.

In this, we will be able to see the star of the moment, visiting prisons, and working together with legal experts in four cases of persons who believe they have been unfairly sentenced.

The Kardashian sisters in controversy after a strong fight on KUWTK

During the premiere of the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney staged a strong fight to blows which worried its millions of followers around the world and also generated opinions very divided on two stars.

According to some netizens, Kourtney would have the right to exploit that way against her sister, while others support unconditionally to Kim. Leaving aside the scandal, internet users created memes about the fight, because when Kourt slaps Kim removes part of your make-up, and is mired in the wall.