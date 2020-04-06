Kris Jenner confesses her worst mistake that ruined the family Kardashian

Kris Jenner, the powerful ‘momanager’ still considering such an adventure as the biggest mistake of his life, because it meant that their older children –Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob– grow away from his father.

“I married when I was still very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 and we went out together for four years, and at 22 was already married. Throughout my life, before or after, was going to have a affairand it happened at the treintaitantos. My biggest regret is that ripped apart my family”, he confessed in an interview with Diane Von Furstenberg in the podcast InCharge With DVF.