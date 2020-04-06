Kylie Jenner donates 1 million dollars to hospitals for coronavirus

EFE

Kylie Jenner, the businesswoman and tv star famous for participating with her sisters in the popularr reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, donated a million dollars (a little more than 23 million of chilean pesos) for the hospitals California acquiring materials and medical equipment by the crisis of the coronavirus.

The donation it was announced by his medical, Thaïs Aliabadi, who said that she was thrilled to see the million-dollar figure that will go towards the purchase of masks and other protective materials for the professionals who are working in this health emergency and that sometimes lack equipment adequate.

“I asked the universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers, and today my dream became a reality. One of my patients, a beautiful angel living, just donate 1 million dollars to help us,” wrote the doctor in his profile of Instagram.

According to Aliabadi, with that money, will buy “hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields and other equipment,” which delivered “directly to the professional first to respond” in this emergency.

“I am without words, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” he said.

For his part, Jenner responded to the message thanking me for the work of the doctor.

“I love you! And thanks to you for all the love and care that you put into everything you do! You are an angel on earth,” said the “influencer” owner of an empire that includes its well-known brand of makeup.

Kylie Jennerwith 167 million followers on Instagram, has encouraged their social networks to people to stay in their homes and comply with the quarantine, which she claims to have met for two weeks “very seriously”.

Among other actions of solidarity, the fund Michael Jackson Estate (which manages the legacy of the artist) has donated 300 thousand dollars to help in the fight against the coronavirus in three organizations of workers of the spectacle, and the provision of food.

Also, the Recording academythe institution every year organizes the Grammyannounced the creation of a fund to help alleviate the effects that the global crisis of the coronavirus is having on the music industry and, especially, in live performances, from workers in “concerts in hotels and bars to large music festivals”.

This current pandemic Covid-19 it has infected so far to 413 thousand 467 people in the world and has caused 18 thousand 433 deaths, according to the latest data handled by the World Health organization (WHO).

