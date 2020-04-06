Kylie Jenner gets nostlgica and remember little happy between Kris and Caitlyn

United States.- The famous socialit of 22 years, Kylie Jennerduring this quarantine has been something nostlgica because he has used his stories to Instagram to share a series of happy moments between their parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jennerthis last formerly known as Bruce.

As we know the father of Kylie for a couple of years confes that he identified as a woman and started a change of genre, one of the reasons that finished with his marriage with Kris.

The things between the parents of the minor of the clan Kardashian-Jenner has been slowly improving, but it seems that the stranger those moments with their parents, so I shared several images of them smiling to the chamber holding hands or embracing each other.

Source: Instagram @kyliejenner