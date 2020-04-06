Kylie Jenner in LOVE again Travis Scott What is going on?

The entrepreneur Kylie Jenner it is on the lips of everyone, then that should be made known that you could get back with your ex Travis Scott, as a few nearby sources have made it clear to the portal TMZ, but Entertainment Tonight is going a step further, suggesting that Jenner and Scott still have feelings for each other, and if they are going out today, no one should be surprised.

“Kylie and Travis really enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be difficult to navigate their lives at such an early age…The couple needed to take a step back to reevaluate a lot of things, but by doing so they are now better than ever,” the source said of the medium.

On the other hand the source of Entertainment Tonight he added that Jenner and Scott spent the night of the Oscars together at the party of Vanity Fair, this information of the medium occurs after the two spoke publicly about their relationship after the break-up in two interviews.

Kylie Jenner on the one hand, he said to Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published last week, considered that Scott, with whom he went out for two years and with whom she had her daughter Stormi, is one of his closest friends:

“We have a relationship so wonderful, we are like best friends. We both love Stormi and we want the best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think [mis padres] in situations with Stormi, in what they would do. They were very practical to me and I want the same for Stormi”.

In terms of Scotthe said he will never stop loving Jenner: “I’ve spent time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi,” he told the magazine XXL in an interview published in December:

“Being a father is better than I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings that I know. She is like my best friend. She makes life a little easier. Just inspires me and surprises me every day with how she is thinking. It is very crazy. His mother and I we came up with the name Stormi together. I love your mommy and always will. The hard part of relationships is to try to be in a without interfering with a million voices from outside”.

