Kylie Jenner, previous passenger on the helicopter crashed Kobe Bryant

Kylie Jenner has revealed in his account of Instagram that she had been a passenger on the helicopter involved in the fatal accident that killed Kobe Bryant and your daughter Gianna Maria.

The member of the family Kardashian had previously rented the helicopter Sikorsky S-76B, 1991, and had flown at him with the same pilot, Ara Zobayan. “He was a man so nice”, has written the famous in your social networks below the images out of the nine people who died in the accident, including Bryan and his 13 year old daughter, Gianna.

Post in the Instagram of Kylie Jenner in which he reveals that she used to fly with the helicopter crashed Kobe Bryant’s.

“Rest in peace and prayers to their families. I still can not believe this. This was the helicopter that was flying very often and with the same pilot, Ara. He was a man so pleasant. Keep those you love close”, has written in his Instagram Story.

The flight of the most recent entrepreneur that helicopter was last November, when he took his daughter’s Dream to take a trip to celebrate his third birthday.

The device was used almost daily by the basketball playerbecause he hated the traffic of Los Angeles. The heavy fog in the area is located in the center of the investigations of the authorities, which will give a definitive answer of what happened in the next few months, according to advance.