Kylie Jenner, the constant passenger of the helicopter Kobe Bryant

In the box of the mourning for the death of Kobe Bryant, her daughter, Giana Marie, of 13 years and seven members of the crew, the socialite Kylie Jenner made a shocking revelation that stunned more than one, because your life could also have been in danger for a curious reason.

It turns out that the younger sister of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, revealed through his account of Instagram official that she was traveling constantly at that same helicopter and the same pilot, ensuring that the failure was not of the air vehicle or the pilot, but of the appalling weather conditions that had at that time in Calabasas.

Kylie Jenner remembers Ara Zobayan, the pilot killed in Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash: “That was the helicopter i would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. he was such a nice man.” pic.twitter.com/bmojauHLhR Pop — Crave (@PopCrave)

January 28, 2020





Rest in peace… and prayers for these families. I still can’t believe this. That was the same helicopter that was flying once in a while with the same pilot, Ara. He was a man so pleasant. Have close to those who love,” wrote Jenner on his publication.

According to information from the environment to TMZ, Kylie travelled for the last time in the air vehicle and with the same pilot in the past month of November, however, had used it on several occasions previously.

Several riders also said that the problem that caused the accident was not mechanical, but due to the fog, although the pilot Ara Zobayan was very experienced, still do not understand what went wrong.

The strong revelations of Kylie Jenner left in great concern to fans, who, by means of social networks expressed their feeling to the situation and is affected by thinking that that could have happened to any celebrity, even when they travel in spaceships in excellent condition and with the best browsers.