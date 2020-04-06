Marvel: Black Widow new information provided by Kevin Present | Disney | Scarlett Johansson | Movies and series

The movie universe of Marvel is one of the most successful franchise in recent years. After making more than 20 films, now wants to start its Phase 4 with the premiere of Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson.

The tape not only is this the first solo adventure of the Russian spy, but also of his farewell final of the MCU. As you recall, the story happens years before the events of Avengers: endgame, which is when the character dies.

“She has a background story so rich […]. What we have hinted at in all the other movies. But we are dealing with a completely unexpected”, stated the CEO of Marvel, Kevin Present, to Total Film.

After this he clarified that they have been doing many things all the time, as we see in the other installments of the MCU, some of which will be surprising.

For her part, Scarlett Johansson explained that this was a film about the autoperdón and is on the family. “I think that is the moment in which we find it in a moment of real crisis,” he said.

What is Black Widow?

At birth, the Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoffis delivered to the KGB to become his agent definitive. When the USSR split up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to the current New York.