Minions and There they are in the movies, on TV this Sunday

The animations are going to mark their presence in films, on TV this Sunday (05). One of them is The Little Mermaidthat will be on the screens of the Disney Juniorto the 14.

The classic from the house of the Mickey Mouse it brings Princess Ariel as the main character, a mermaid who wants to live like a human being. When she gains legs for a magic spell, the character learns that life on the earth.

The world of the My Evil Favorite you will also be in the Universalat 19: 30, with the Minions. The plot is centered on the yellow creatures from the title are meant to serve him.

Here are some other films in this Sunday’s (05):

Cops and robbers

So much of the act as a crime, they will have a space on TV today. Os Bad Boys 2long brings together the famous duo of police in Miami, and you’ll have your time TCMat 18h02. The enemy this time is a drug-dealer system.

Since the bad guys will be in the Telecine Cultat 22h, with a Butch Cassidy. The story is the main character in the title, and your partner is in a life-time of the burglary.

Marvel comics

The Marvel comics it comes with not one but two teams to the telinhas this Sunday (05). There are mutants in the X-men-Days-Of-Future-Forgotten in the Foxat 19 pm. At this time, the group will have to go back to the past to prevent a murder.

The other team is made up of the amazon to the space on the Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2. The film will be shown in the ANDat 22h, and the focus on the family Peter Quill, the Lord of the Stars (Chris Pratt).

Disaster

The so-called movie of the events of today The Hell In Dante’s Inferno and The Day After Tomorrow. The first one will be displayed in the Movies Actionat 18h05, while the second one is part of the agenda of the Megapix of 15: 45.

The threats to the natural plots, respectively, are opposite to: a question for you, and a new ice age.

