Neither Scarlett Johansson nor Taika Waititi were able to avoid the wrong ‘Jojo Rabbit’

To have 6 nominations at the academy awards do not exempt the movie from Taika Waititi has had some errors that were funny and this can be seen in the bloopers of ‘Jojo Rabbit’.

It is known that the director, new zealand has a strong sense of humour which seems to not only depict in their films, but also during the recordings.

So to show a little of this coexistence between the whole team, the website Entertainment Weekly (EW) launched an exclusive video of the bloopers of ‘Jojo Rabbit’.

In the video you can see as the child actor Roman Griffin Davis blocks the shot of Waititi without wanting to and filmmaker he has to say with a joke that should be put awayfor his part Sam Rockwell tries to improvise with a rifle but does not come out as he expected.

While Scarlett Johansson tries to pronounce the words properly “deutschephile” and “germaniac”, with the German accent that has his character, however, to say them ends up laughing though at the end if it does.

These bloopers from ‘Jojo Rabbit’ can be viewed on the Blu-ray and DVD, which will be available internationally from February 18.

On the other hand, ‘Jojo Rabbit’ competing for six nominations for the awards granted by the Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences, which are best Film, Best Screenplay, Adapted, Costume Design, Production Design, editing and supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Although it has some chances to win in one of these categories, the truth has a competition pair of the three main because they are ‘Joker’, ‘The Irishman’, ‘Parasite’ among others.

The Oscars will be held February 9, at the Dolby Theatre.