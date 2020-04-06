Oh non-site-specific!? Angelina Jolie and a horrible gesture to Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globe

Needless-to-say Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie they could be facing for a simple reason: Brad Pitt. The Golden Globe Awards were no exception to see their rivalry in front of the cameras.

A long time ago that the actress of “Friends” and the protagonist in “Maleficent” not seen face-to-face or crossed in an event of so much importance as what are these awards.

Recall that a few years ago both artists they were in the eye of the storm in the wake of her divorce with actor Brad Pitt, and what that implies.

There are many rumors that would indicate that Aniston and Jolie are facing each other and hate themselves. In the Golden Globe 2019, for example, was recorded the time that Angelina completely ignored Jennifer.

Last year, “Rachel Green” took the stage next to Carol Creighton Burnett and all those present stood up, except Angelina.

All these jealousies and disputes are due to that the comedian he was paired up with the actor until they decided to separate for an alleged infidelity with him Jolie. Other opportunities had also been crossed and there exchanged glances.

Currently Brad and Angelina they are divorced and he asked him to apologize to Jennifer for not having treated her as she deserved.