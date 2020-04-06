¡OMG! Filter rumors that Scarlett Johansson premiered couple… what about Chris Evans?

Scarlett Johansson not to be news in cyberspace. Recently it was said that the famous would have gone to Mexico on vacation and now it is again a topic of conversation since apparently premiered a couple.

The new romance that would have Scarlett behind the big screen would be with Chris Evans. Both actors would be starring in the remake of the classic “The little Shop of horrors”.

At the beginning of February it was speculated that the artist of 35 years give life to ‘Audrey’, a unique woman who is in love with “Orin”, the main character of this fiction.

Just a few hours Chris Evans shared a post on Twitter, which shows that he is in negotiations to participate in the production that was made famous in the late 80’s.

Although the handsome american has not revealed the role that he could play in the remake, it is rumored that it might be again behind the camera with her friend Johansson.

The ex-Ryan Reynolds and the protagonist of “Captain America” had already shared credits in the seventh art, nothing more and nothing less than “Avengers”.

For the moment Scarlettwho stole all the looks in the last installment of “The Oscar”, has not commented about the rumors of “The little Shop of horrors”.