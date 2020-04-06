OMG! ¡Kylie Jenner was flying in the same helicopter that Kobe Bryant!

The entrepreneur and influencer Kylie Jenner has been one of the many celebrities who have paid tribute to in the last few hours to Kobe Bryant after the basketball legend and his daughter Gianna lost their lives along with seven other people in a terrible air accident.

“Rest in peace… my prayers are with all those families. I can’t believe that this has happened,” wrote Kylie Jenner –22 years old– in a statement posted on his account Instagram.

In your case, this tragedy has touched a little more closely because she used to travel in the same private helicopter that crashed last Sunday, against the side of a mountain in the area of Calabasas, in the state of California.

“Once in a while I also was flying in that helicopter with the same pilot, Ara. She was a lovely person. Stay close to your loved loved ones today,” he revealed Kylie Jenner.

The brother-in-law of Kylie Jennerthe rapper Kanye West, also wanted to remind the athlete of organizing a religious service in her honor on Sunday at midnight, which acted as both he and Chance The Rapper, and his wife Kim Kardashian you sent all your love and support to the wife of Kobe Bryant and their three daughters, in a moment so terrible.