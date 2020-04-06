Oscars 2020: The life of Scarlett Johansson as told through the two films that chooses the Oscar | People and Celebrity

To the doors of the 92nd edition of the academy awards, Scarlett Johansson adds to the short list of actors who have received a double nomination in the same year. Al Pacino, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore, or Jamie Foxx are just some of them. The last to achieve that was Cate Blanchett, 13 years ago. And now it is the turn of Johansson, which is postulated as best actress, for Story of a marriage, and best supporting actress, for Jojo Rabbit.

At 35 years, Johansson carries on his back a long professional career. He began his journey in the world of cinema when he was just 10 years old, in the movie A boy named North. And since then has not stopped. It is one of the muses of Woody Allen, whom he defends against accusations of sexual abuse that fall on the director, and the past month of August was crowned as the actress best paid of the world for the second consecutive year. “It is wonderful because it gives me the opportunity not to feel obliged to work constantly. I may have time. Not having to take a job because I need to keep me, as it basically has to do all the world in the industry. I know how it works… So that’s great. It is a luxury, a luxury huge,” said the american edition of Vanity Fair in November.

In that interview, the interpreter does not hesitate to talk about their marriages. She married the actor Ryan Reynolds when he was 23 years old and two years ago decided to separate. “We began our relationship with love and with love we leave”, aired in a joint statement in 2010. Sources close to the marriage ensured that both had agendas are full of commitments and were not willing to give up certain projects to spend more time together. Now the actress is more conscious of what it means to the marriage and the difficulty that entails, blinded at the time by “a vision too romantic”.

Reynolds returned to pass by the altar two years later with the actress Blake Lively a, with whom he has three children, and Johansson would do the same in 2014 with the French journalist Romain Dauriac. That same year, the couple welcomed their daughter Rose Dorothy. For its custody were battling almost 12 months, because the father wanted to take the girl to France when the couple split in 2016. In 2017 reached an agreement that did not transcend the details. “The idea of creating a family, build it and work on it I like. I think that would be fantastic, I’ve always loved him. Also what I wanted in my marriage with the father of my daughter. It was not the right person but I like that idea,” he said to Vanity Fair. Last may, the actress announced her commitment to the comedian Colin Jost.

The way to deal with that separation, with a child in their midst, was what helped her get the role of Nicole in Story of a marriage. The first thing that he told the film’s director, Noah Baumbach, was: “I Am going through a divorce.” The honesty of the actress stunned the director, who saw in Johansson was the ideal person to embody a character who was living the same experience. The actress managed to transform each word of the script written by Baumbach in something very real and personal that has come to appreciate the academy of Hollywood.

The scenes alongside his fellow actor Adam Driver —nominated for best actor for the same film— show the difficulty of this type of processes. Not only in the legal aspect, but also in the emotional. The internal conflict that involves breaking a bond as strong as marriage, but at the same time prevents progress. Moments as simple as a hair cut, ask for food, or tie her shoes the other are charged with great emotion. And Johansson has managed to transmit that idea through his personal experience.

His latest release, Jojo Rabbitalso shows a solid and, at the same time, painful link between the character played by Johansson with his 10 year old son in the fiction. Jojo, the main character of the film, played by Roman Griffin Davis, Rosie will also tie the laces of the running shoes, which shows the attachment of the child to his mother. But as the relationship Johansson with this film set in nazi Germany owes more to its jewish origins.

The mother of the actress is jewish, and although Johansson has never been declared as such, have always been curious about their ancestors. In 2017, participated in Finding Your Roots (Finding your roots, in English), a television program of the american chain PBS that is dedicated to researching the family tree of the famous. In the episode focused on the actress in new york, it was discovered that a brother of his great-grandfather died in the Warsaw ghetto. Johansson could not contain the tears: “I promised not to cry, but it is impossible not to do so. We cannot imagine such a horror”. “The fate of a brother and the other makes me be more connected with this side of my family,” added the actress, in reference to the life that was led by his great-grandfather and the tragic end of the brother of this.

During the promotion of Jojo Rabbit, Johansson has not hesitated in reporting that the jewish community continues to suffer anti-semitism. “He is alive, probably now more than ever, and there is a lot of fear,” he told the british newspaper Daily Mail. Asked about whether she has received that hatred by being who he is, the interpreter was blunt in her interview with The Avant-Garde: “Of course. I don’t think any jewish person has not experienced.”