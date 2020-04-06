Private beach. And Angelina Jolie with this bikini. Hunted by the paparazzi

January 16, 2020

(18:15 CET)

To find a quiet time in the family, the famous have to resort to exclusivity. Angelina Jolie for a few days of rest, he chose a private beach where you would have peace of mind. However, the paparazzi managed to make with the site and got the bikini that used the actress, if you can call it that what she was carrying. Never before has the protagonist of Maleficent: Mistress of evil had presented a beach-style so strange.

The beach does not seem to be the favorite place of Angelina, and she also doesn’t like to receive sun. The clothes for your beach day was a black dress layered type burqa, which was accompanied with a hat. The paparazzi who thought to capture the figure of the model, were a big disappointment.

At 44 years old, other times we have seen that Angelina is excessively thin, but never abandon their exercise routines. Your new pace of life with a diet where you avoid a large number of foods, may be the reason for your weight loss. Something that is not lost is the elegance that accompanies all public events.

Angelina Jolie and her healthy life

The loss of weight in Angelina must be a method of detoxification called Martha’s Vineyard. Apply it once a year to keep clean the body of all the toxins that many of the processed foods contain.

Angelina Jolie it is based on the principles of this diet: to reduce, to rest and rebuild. You should reduce your fat by consuming a large amount of fluid. The rest is the other step, so it is recommended to sleep for 8 hours exactly, to reduce or increase the number of hours will be detrimental.

Finally, the principle of reconstruction is related to the reconstruction of cells after 20 days of the diet. A method of the star that you could include to your routine.