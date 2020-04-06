Rihanna is on the cover of Vogue Uk, and more in the image of the week

Soniya Jaiswal
This week, Rihanna has earned the spotlight in the new issue of British Vogue. The singer spoke about the album, about wanting to be a mother, about her career in the fashion industry, and even posed for two covers to be different.

See also: Normani is in the new photos of the brand of underwear “Some of the x-Fenty”, Ivete Sangalo on the cover page of the commemorative edition of Vogue Brazil, with its all-new collection of sports apparel, Katy-Perry-in-one selfie with no make-up, and much, much more!

Rihanna in Vogue Uk:

Rihanna

Rihanna

Rihanna

Katy Perry is pregnant and in the quarantine, here I am posing for a selfie without make-up

Katy Perry

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is riding the bike in Miami, Fla.

Camila Cabello

Ivete Sangalo on the cover page of the commemorative edition of Vogue Brasil, the number to 500

Ivete Sangalo

Ivete Sangalo

Harry Styles ‘stuck’ in Los Angeles on account of a quarantine, taking in fresh air

Harry Styles

Jennifer Lopez and fiance, Alex Rodriguez, coming out of the gym in Los Angeles, before the order to close the overall

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

Normani is in the new photo campaign for the brand of lingerie-what’s my name?, “Some of the x-Fenty”

Normani

Normani

Normani

Demi Lovato and her new collection of sportswear in partnership with coma brand Fabletics

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato
